Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers (encore)

 (Encore--Time to check out our Zoltan session again!)

This program features Albuquerque's Zoltan & the Fortune Tellers recorded live in Studio A.  While Studio A had been the recording studio for their new album "Songs of Spring" Zoltan & Co. decided to play work from both before and after the making of that album.

Recorded by Roman Garcia on August 24, the band for this session are:

Zoltan Szekely: vocals, guitar
Terry Bluhm: bass
Nick Baker: percussion

Keep up with Zoltan by googling the band's name or go to zoltanszkly.wixsite.com/zoltanorkestar.

 