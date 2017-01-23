Live music and interview with Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers

(Encore--Time to check out our Zoltan session again!)

This program features Albuquerque's Zoltan & the Fortune Tellers recorded live in Studio A. While Studio A had been the recording studio for their new album "Songs of Spring" Zoltan & Co. decided to play work from both before and after the making of that album.

Recorded by Roman Garcia on August 24, the band for this session are:

Zoltan Szekely: vocals, guitar

Terry Bluhm: bass

Nick Baker: percussion

Keep up with Zoltan by googling the band's name or go to zoltanszkly.wixsite.com/zoltanorkestar.