Youth Action & Community Events

By George Luna-Peña 1 hour ago

Credit Helaina Piper / Helaina Piper

Sun 06/04 7p: Join us this Sunday as we focus on Youth Action, by sharing an interview with ground shaking youth activist Aji Piper, a member of the Earth Guardians’ Rising Youth for a Sustainable Earth, to upcoming events going on in our community. We share events covering food, art, culture, film, poetry and much more! Be sure to join us live on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org. If you are unable to join us on Sunday, we do make our podcasts available Mondays on iTunes and Soundcloud. Don’t forget to rate us on iTunes!

Tags: 
Environmental Justice
Generation Justice
Youth Activisim
Our Children's Trust
community
GJ Youth Producers
Aji Piper
Earth Guardians RYSE