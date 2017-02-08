Is This The Year For Ethics Reform In Santa Fe?

KUNM Call In Show 2/9 8a: With fresh leadership in the state Legislature has come new enthusiasm for reforms aimed at cracking down on potential corruption and bringing more transparency to government. Lawmakers have already voted to advance some of these proposals. Will they pass? Would a statewide ethics commission make you more confident in the integrity of our political system?

We want to hear from you! Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

Guests:

Gabriel Sanchez, UNM Political Science Professor

Sandra Fish, data reporter with New Mexico in Depth

Laura Paskus, President of the Society for Professional Journalists Rio Grande Chapter

Doug Carver, New Mexico Ethics Watch

Further Reading: