Is This The Year For Ethics Reform In Santa Fe?

KUNM Call In Show 2/9 8a: With fresh leadership in the state Legislature has come new enthusiasm for reforms aimed at cracking down on potential corruption and bringing more transparency to government. Lawmakers have already voted to advance some of these proposals. Will they pass? Would a statewide ethics commission make you more confident in the integrity of our political system?
We want to hear from you! Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show.
Guests:
- Gabriel Sanchez, UNM Political Science Professor
- Sandra Fish, data reporter with New Mexico in Depth
- Laura Paskus, President of the Society for Professional Journalists Rio Grande Chapter
- Doug Carver, New Mexico Ethics Watch
Further Reading:
- Follow 2017 legislative session via NMID’s Ethics Tracker—New Mexico in Depth
- Competing ethics proposals raise questions of secrecy and oversight—by Trip Jennings, New Mexico in Depth
- Commentary: New Mexico: A state in need of reform—By Gabriel R. Sanchez, Melina Juárez and Brooke Abrams, The Santa Fe New Mexican
- Ethics group finds N.M.'s financial disclosure law ‘woefully weak’—Justin Horwath, The Santa Fe New Mexican
- New Survey Finds Strong Support for Ethics Reform to Combat Political Corruption in New Mexico—Highlights from a Statewide Survey Conducted by the RWJF Center for Health Policy at UNM
- Editorial: Ethics proposals nothing without transparency—Albuquerque Journal