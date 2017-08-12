Women's News: Controversy Continues Over Google Memo

August 12, 2017: Anniversary of Peace People founding; Google grapples with fallout from firing employee over memo criticizing diversity; Texas House passes bill requiring separate insurance for abortion; woman ejected over breastfeeding at Victoria and Albert Museum in London; negative political ads hurt female candidates; Nepal tries to outlaw practice of menstrual seclusion; "Hidden Figures" inspires new State Department program; Jordan repeals laws pardoning rapists who marry their victims; Indian women use Twitter to criticize lawmaker who says women shouldn't go out late if they want to avoid attacks; women sweep Hugo Awards in science fiction writing; foundation wants to get more women hunting and fishing in New Mexico.
