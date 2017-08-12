KUNM
Women's News: Controversy Continues Over Google Memo


  Google Campus in Mountain View, CA
    
    Noah Loverbear via Wikimedia / Creative Commons

August 12, 2017: Anniversary of Peace People founding; Google grapples with fallout from firing employee over memo criticizing diversity; Texas House passes bill requiring separate insurance for abortion; woman ejected over breastfeeding at Victoria and Albert Museum in London; negative political ads hurt female candidates; Nepal tries to outlaw practice of menstrual seclusion; "Hidden Figures" inspires new State Department program; Jordan repeals laws pardoning rapists who marry their victims; Indian women use Twitter to criticize lawmaker who says women shouldn't go out late if they want to avoid attacks; women sweep Hugo Awards in science fiction writing; foundation wants to get more women hunting and fishing in New Mexico.

Nursing Mom Makes The Breast Of It After Museum Tells Her To Cover Up



The Victoria and Albert Museum in London has apologized to a breastfeeding visitor who says she was told to cover up.

The woman, who posts on Twitter as @vaguechera, says she had "flashed a nanosecond of nipple" in the museum's courtyard when she was told to conceal her breasts. Instead of bearing that in silence, she busted out her phone and started tweeting.

She ribbed the V&A, pointing out that the museum seemed totally fine with some bare bosoms — as long as they were made of stone instead of flesh.

Court Decision On Texas Abortion Law Could Hasten Clinic Closures



A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a controversial state law requiring nearly all Texas facilities that perform abortions to operate like hospital-style surgical centers.

If the ruling stands, abortion providers say another dozen could close in the next few weeks. They say that would leave nearly a million women at least 150 miles from the nearest abortion provider.

Since the law first passed in 2013, about half the state's 40 clinics have shut down.

15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In A Menstrual Hut In Nepal



A 15-year-old girl died in a menstrual hut in western Nepal sometime between the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, and the morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. According to Nepal's Republica newspaper, Roshani Tiruwa, from Nepal's Achham district, went to the shed after eating dinner around 6 p.m. She lit a fire in the tiny mud hut before going to sleep. Tiruwa's father found her body the next morning. District police suspect the ninth-grader died from a lack of oxygen.

Law In Nepal Sets Penalties For Forcing A Woman Into A Menstrual Shed



Nepal's government has enacted a new law aimed at stopping the practice of forcing a woman who is menstruating, or has just given birth, to sleep outside their home, in a hut or shed.

According to the law, any family member who forces a woman to practice "chaupadi" — the Nepali term used for menstrual isolation — can be punished with a jail sentence of 3 months and/or a fine of 3,000 rupees (about $30).

Toyam Raya, spokesperson for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, told NPR that the new law will be implemented within a week.

'Hidden Figures' A Hit With Young Women Of Color Interested in STEM



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to talk about "Hidden Figures" for just a few more minutes. The movie is just out this weekend, but it is already a hit with young women of color who are interested in science, technology and math.

Jordan Begins To Scrap Law Allowing Rapists To Evade Punishment By Marrying Victim



Jordan's lower house of parliament has voted to scrap a law that allowed rapists to escape punishment by marrying their victims.

The move, widely welcomed as a step forward for human rights in the country, is strongly supported by the Cabinet and a royal committee on legal reforms. So while it still needs approval from the upper house of Parliament and from King Abdullah II, the passage by the lower house essentially guarantees the law will be scrapped.

NPR's Jane Arraf reports on Tuesday's vote:

For Indian Women, Teasing Is No Laughing Matter



Morning Edition commentator Sandip Roy is back home in India after spending years in the U.S. He finds some Indians are standing up to a very old problem they call "eve teasing."

I lost touch with that peculiar Indian euphemism "eve teasing" in the years I was away from India.

It sounds coy, like a Bollywood hero romancing the pretty girl as she walks down the street, and it can mean that. But it can also mean what happened to a teenager a few weeks ago in the northeastern city of Guwahati.

In Debate Over Hugo Awards, Science Fiction Community Engages With Issues Of Bias



NPR's Arun Rath talks to author Monica Byrne about how controversy surrounding this year's Hugo Awards highlights a difference in how speculative and literary fiction approach diversity. "The speculative community hashes out its sexism and racism issues right on the surface, whereas the literary community has convinced itself it doesn't have any," she writes.