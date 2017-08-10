KUNM
Who Calls Police?

KUNM Call In Show 8/17 8a: Not everyone in New Mexico reaches out to law enforcement when they're in danger or when they're victims of a crime. And as the Department of Justice threatens to withhold money if the Bernalillo County jail doesn't cooperate with the feds on immigration, advocates say even more people here are unwilling to call police for help.

We'll talk to folks who in the course of their work, have found that some communities don't feel they can access law enforcement for protection or aid. Have you reached out for police help when you needed it? What prevents people from doing so? How does mistrust impact public safety? How could things be different?

Guests

• Adriann Barboa, field director, Strong Families New Mexico

• Virginia Perez-Ortega, domestic violence prevention director, Enlace Comunitario

• Capt. Andi Taylor, Southeast Area Command, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department

• Steven Robert Allen, director of public policy, American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico

• Jenny Metzler, executive director, Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless

• Siddiq Abdallah, graduate, APD Citizen's Police Academy

