KUNM

Water Protectors Send A Message To Wells Fargo

By 1 minute ago
  • Marisa Demarco / KUNM

President Donald Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday approving the Dakota Access Pipeline, which water protectors have been working to stop for months. In Albuquerque on Wednesday, people gathered outside the tall Wells Fargo bank Downtown to try and staunch the flow of money to the project known as DAPL. 

Cody Artis
Credit Marisa Demarco / KUNM

Their signs said “Defend the sacred” and “I stand with Standing Rock.” Cody Artis said they’re urging customers—people and companies—to sever their relationship with Wells Fargo. The bank is invested in DAPL, and they’re hoping financial pressure will help stop the pipeline.

"A lot of the economic power lies in the banks," Artis said. "And once we get the banks to divest, we create a little chain reaction that goes down the line and affects a lot of big oil companies."

President Trump held shares in the company building the pipeline in North Dakota, though a spokesperson said he sold them late last year. The company’s CEO donated heavily to help get Trump elected.

Members of the crowd also objected to the leasing of lands near Chaco Canyon for oil and gas drilling, concerned about the impacts of fracking in the area. 

Credit Marisa Demarco / KUNM

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Chaco Canyon
ETP
DAPL
Dakota Access Pipeline
Wells Fargo
Cody Artis
Red Nation
Kiva Club
Native America
environment
oil and gas
fracking

Related Content

DAPL Protesters March In ABQ

By Nov 15, 2016
Ed Williams

Demonstrators are preparing for winter at their camp in North Dakota, aiming to stop a pipeline that would carry crude oil under the Missouri River from being built. Protesters marched in solidarity Albuquerque on Tuesday, Nov. 15, as part of a national day of action against the pipeline.

LISTEN: Reverberations From Standing Rock In New Mexico

By Megan Kamerick Dec 5, 2016
Ed Williams

 

KUNM Call In Show 12/8 8a: The protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline and the violent backlash by law enforcement have galvanized many American Indian activists. Thousands have joined the effort, arguing the pipeline would threaten the water supply and destroy Native American ancestral lands. Many celebrated an announcement by the Army Corps of Engineers this week that it would deny a permit for construction on a key part of the pipeline. But it's not clear what will happen regarding the project under the Trump Administration.

How will this impact energy development on tribal lands and sacred places in New Mexico?

UNM Students To Rally Against North Dakota Oil Pipeline

By Sep 7, 2016
Joe Catron via Flickr / Creative Commons License

UNM’s Kiva Club, a Native American issues student club, and a Native American Studies class are holding a demonstration Thursday to show solidarity with tribes from across the country that are protesting the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota.  