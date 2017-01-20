UNM Students Walk Out On Trump Inauguration

The sky was grey as scores of students at the University of New Mexico gathered today to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Speakers took turns at a microphone, promising scrutiny and resistance to his administration. A handful of patriotic pro-Trump students turned up, too.

Folk duo A Hawk and a Hacksaw played on the steps as the crowd gathered at UNM. Near the end of the protest, drummers performed and Native students led all the demonstrators to join hands and dance in a moment of unity. KUNM's Marisa Demarco and Sarah Trujillo talked to protesters and Trump supporters.