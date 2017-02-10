KUNM
Trying To Pay For Medicaid

KUNM Callin Show 2/16 8a: New Mexico expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and the number of people covered by the program will grow to more than 900,000 by the end of June. That's about 44 percent of the state's population.

 

Under the expansion, 244,000 people were added and the federal government picks up 95 percent of those premium costs right now. But New Mexico must still pony up matching funds for the rest of the program and lawmakers are grappling with a budget pounded by plummeting oil and gas revenues. Options could include cutting back on benefits, adding co-pays and lowering provider reimbursement rates. Looming on the horizon are proposals at the federal level to turn Medicaid into a block grant program.

 

What will all this mean for vulnerable New Mexicans? Have you gotten health coverage under the Medicaid expansion? What would changes to the program mean for you and your family? We want to hear from you. Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

 

Medicaid
state budget
Affordable Care Act
Health Care
2017 Legislature
People Power And Democracy

