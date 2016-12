Sat. 12/24, 12p: Join Carol Boss and her guests on Women's Focus for great poetry and animated and inspiring conversation. Joan Logghe, Demetria Martinez, Jules Nyquist, Aja Oishi, Mary Oishi, and Sina Soul.

Building Community One Pot At A Time: Also joining Carol is Martha Bayne, founder of Soup & Bread, a weekly soup dinner and hunger-relief fundraiser in Chicago.A conversation about soup as a means of drawing people together and helping them reach out to others.