Serving Hispanic Students And Art As Activism

11/17 Professor Eliseo "Cheo" Torres, vice president of Student Affairs at the University of New Mexico, was inducted into the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Hall Of Champions. He has made Hispanic and first generation students a special focus during his 21 years at UNM. He has also created a hugely popular course on traditional folk medicine, curanderismo, and recently authored a textbook on the topic as well and a memoir of his own journey into curanderismo.

Also on the show, Spencer Beckwith speaks with Subankhar Banerjee. He is an internationally known writer, environmental activist and scholar. He says his photography is a portal to activism and knowledge. Several of his large-scale photographs of Arctic Alaska are now on display in Long Environmentalism in the Near North, Subhankar Banerjee: Activism – Photographs – Writing at the UNM Art Museum in Albuquerque.

Banerjee heads the Land Arts of the American West program at UNM, where he also teaches art and ecology.