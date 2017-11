This session features the 5-piece Brazilian band Saudade in live performance. The Albuquerque ensemble began as a duo over a dozen years ago & has since expanded both their musical palette & source material. This rare studio visit was recorded in Studio A on October 12, 2017 by Roman Garcia, interview by Matthew Finch. Saudade are: Debo: vocals, percussionBob Gusch: clarinet, sax, flute, percussionLisa Lopez: keyboardsMickey Patten: bassJefferson Voorhees: drums, vocals. Keep up with Saudade at reverbnation.com/saudadeabq

Saudade live in Studio A at KUNM