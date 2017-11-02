Regents To Name New UNM President, Congressional Candidate Accused Of Stalking Woman

Regents To Name New University Of New Mexico President – Associated Press

The University of New Mexico Board of Regents is expected to select the school's next president during a special meeting Thursday.

The finalists include University of Idaho President Charles "Chuck" Staben and University of Missouri Provost Garnett S. Stokes.

Two others are medical school deans David A. Brenner at the University of California San Diego and Kenneth Kaushansky at Stony Brook University.

The fifth is Anny Morrobel-Sosa, a former administrator at City University of New York and the University of Texas at El Paso.

The previous president, Bob Frank, left the office last year.

Faculty members were unsuccessful in their bid to get the regents to keep interim President Chaouki Abdallah at the helm an extra year to lend stability to a budget-crunched institution amid a pending accreditation process.

Patrick Nagatani, Japanese-American Photographer, Dies – Associated Press

Patrick Nagatani, an educator who was born to Japanese-American parents imprisoned in internment camps during World War II and who became an internationally renowned photographer, has died.

The University of New Mexico announced that Nagatani died Friday after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 72.

Nagatani taught photography at the university from 1987 to 2007.

Born in Chicago days after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Nagatani was known for capturing images of New Mexico's nuclear legacy.

He also created mythical compositions using laboratories, landscapes, military sites, memorials, American Indian reservations, Japanese tourists and himself in recurring motifs.

A documentary about Nagatani, "Patrick Nagatani: Living in the Story," is slated be released next year.

New Mexico Holds Summit On Opioid Drug Crisis – Associated Press

Public health experts are looking for additional solutions to New Mexico's opioid addiction crisis at a policy summit in the state capital.

State Rep. Deborah Armstrong helped organize the Thursday gathering and hopes it will help enhance and expand successful approaches to combatting the opioid crisis, especially if more federal funding were to become available for New Mexico.

President Donald Trump last week declared opioid abuse a national public health emergency without promising additional spending.

Overdose death rates in New Mexico have hovered well above the national average, even as the state has implemented pioneering policies to rein in fatalities.

Trump's commission on the opioid crisis called Wednesday for more drug courts, more training for doctors and penalties for insurers that dodge covering addiction treatment.

President Trump Nominates Santa Fe Lawyer For US Attorney – Associated Press

President Donald Trump has nominated a Santa Fe attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for the state of New Mexico.

The White House announced Wednesday that Trump tapped John C. Anderson to serve as the federal government's top prosecutor in the state.

The 42-year-old Anderson served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in New Mexico from 2008 to 2013.

If confirmed, Anderson would succeed Damon Martinez, who was forced out by Trump earlier this year along with dozens of other federal prosecutors.

Anderson now works at the Denver-based law firm Holland and Hart.

Court Reverses Ruling In New Mexico Police Shooting Case – Associated Press

Following the guidance of the U.S. Supreme Court, a federal appeals court has sided with New Mexico State Police officers in the 2011 shooting death of a man despite concerns about excessive force.

The appellate court initially sided with the family of Samuel Pauly, finding that the officers were not protected by qualified immunity when they surrounded his northern New Mexico home.

The officers appealed, and the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the appellate court to take another look, prompting Tuesday's reversal.

At issue is the high bar established for filing lawsuits against police under similar circumstances. The high court has said that officers are immune from such lawsuits unless it's clear their actions violated established rights.

In Pauly's case, the lower courts failed to cite any similar case where an officer violated a person's rights against excessive force.

Woman Carrying Sledge-Ax Fatally Shot By Reserve Deputy – Associated Press

Authorities say a southern New Mexico reserve sheriff's deputy fatally shot a woman approaching the deputy while carrying a sledge-ax.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department says the woman was shot Tuesday night when she came out of a shed after officers responded to 911 calls about an unidentified woman telling Las Cruces-area homeowners that somebody was trying to kill her.

The department says investigators later located a truck driver with a puncture wound who said the woman got out after trying to stab him while they drove on nearby Interstate 10.

According to the department, the driver said the woman reportedly was discharged Tuesday from an El Paso, Texas, mental facility and had made suicidal statements.

Her identity was not released.

A multi-agency task force is investigating the incident.

Vandals Damage Memorial Honoring Fallen Police Officers – Alamogordo Daily News, Associated Press

Police have launched an investigation after a memorial honoring fallen law enforcement officers in southern New Mexico was vandalized.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports that Alamogordo police say the vandals sometime between Monday and Tuesday caused up to $3,000 in damages to the memorial that contains plaques honoring 10 officers.

Rocky Galassini, who heads a local committee on police appreciation, says all of the plaques were destroyed and need to be replaced. She said it's unimaginable that someone would destroy a memorial honoring "people who have given the ultimate sacrifice."

Police and local organizations are offering rewards for information leading to arrests and indictments of the people responsible for the vandalism.

New Mexico Congressional Candidate Accused Of Stalking Woman – Associated Press

A man running for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District seat is accused of felony stalking.

Santa Fe police say 39-year-old David Alcon of Milan stalked a woman and sent her threatening messages last weekend.

Alcon is one of four Democrats running for the U.S. House seat now held by Republican Rep. Steve Pearce, who is running for governor.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Alcon is the son of Democratic state Rep. Eliseo Alcon of Milan. A woman who answered The Associated Press' call to a phone listed in the father's name said the son was unavailable to comment.

The woman didn't give her name and stopped talking after a reporter asked about leaving a message asking David Alcon to call back.