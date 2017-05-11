Recovery Courts: Treatment vs. Incarceration In New Mexico

KUNM Call In Show 5/18 8a: Many New Mexicans are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. When they break the law for driving under the influence or committing a crime related to their addiction, should they go to jail or into treatment? We'll look at recovery courts across the state and speak with judges, counselors and court staff about the opportunities and challenges people face as they seek to achieve sobriety while also being held accountable through the court system.

· Have you successfully completed a recovery court program? What did you learn?

· Do you wish a recovery court program was available for one of your family members?

· Do you think the state should spend more on treatment instead of incarceration? Why or why not?

