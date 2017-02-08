Proposals Would Require More Info From Lobbyists

Lobbyists would have to provide more information about their activities if several measures pass the state legislature in Santa Fe this year.

Senator Jeff Steinborn says increased transparency will boost voters’ knowledge. The Democrat from Doña Ana County has sponsored multiple bills aimed at lobbyists.

“The public has a right to kind of see all the factors that may be influencing state government and legislation," he said.

One of the bills would require lobbyists to disclose which legislation they lobbied for while another would require lobbyists or their employers to reveal how much money they spent pushing for certain laws to pass. There’s also a bill that would double the fees people have to pay to become lobbyists.



Opponents say the measures would reduce freedom of speech for lobbying groups, as they may be discouraged from participating in the legislative process.

The Senate Public Affairs Committee is considering the proposals.