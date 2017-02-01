A Nuanced Look At The Opioid Crisis In Northern N.M.

KUNM Special 2/2 8a: KUNM has been investigating the impacts of heroin addiction on children and families in Rio Arriba County, N.M. The region's had one of the country’s highest overdose rates for decades. Ed Williams' reporting follows the lives of families and community health leaders, providing an intimate view of the opioid epidemic from the perspective of the people who have been living through it for generations.

Tune in Thursday morning at 8 a.m. for an hour-long, nuanced special devoted to this problem. Ed talked with those working on the front lines to treat and prevent addiction, law enforcement, children and families, teachers and more.

This series, Enduring Addiction, was produced as a project for the Dennis A. Hunt Fund for Health Journalism and the National Health Journalism Fellowship, programs of the Center for Health Journalism at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism.

KUNM’s Public Health New Mexico project is funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the McCune Charitable Foundation. Find out more at publichealthnm.org.