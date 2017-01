Sat. 1/21, 4:15p: On Corazón Tanguero, an interview by hostess Cristina Baccin with Dr. Michael T. Gamble, about his just released book “Murder by tango”. He´ll share stories regarding his inspiration to write a book linking tango, murder and the Aleppo Codex.

We´ll also talk about what made Dr. Gamble to dance from lasers and high-energy physics to tango!