More Fluoride For Albuquerque And Bernalillo County?

Water utility officials could decide to add supplemental fluoride back into the water supply for Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. 

The water utility had stopped putting more fluoride in the water in 2011 while waiting on the federal government to release new health guidelines. Then, last year, a proposal failed. Now fluoride advocates are trying again.

Dr. Tom Schripsema said there’s a lot of research that shows a benefit from fluoridation. He’s the Executive Director of the state’s Dental Association.

“There’s so many places who’ve had it for so long," Schripsema said, "we should do it for Albuquerque.”

The water here has naturally occurring fluoride in it already, but not to the levels recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Critics say adding fluoride is unnecessary and could cause other health problems.

