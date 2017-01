Wed 2/1, 1:30p: Carol Boss welcomes singer-songwriter Cidny Bullens to Freeform where he will perform live in the studio. He'll also talk about his solo multimedia autobiographical show in Albuquerque this week at the Q Solo Festival in which he chronicles his transition from female to male.

Cidny's career in the music business began when she (Cindy) was working with Elton John, Bob Dylan, Gene Clark, and Rod Stewart.

For more info about Cindy/Cidny Bullens: https://www.cindybullens.com