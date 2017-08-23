Let's Talk Monuments To Conquistadors

Let's Talk New Mexico 8/24 8a: Many people across the country have their eyes on the fate of confederate monuments but what about the fate of our monuments to Spanish conquistadors? Santa Fe's fiestas and the re-enactment of Diego de Vargas' retaking of the city? The University of New Mexico's official seal? Or equestrian statues and buildings named after the brutal Juan de Oñate?

Spanish colonization has been glorified here for over 300 years. Are we celebrating Native American genocide? What should happen to these monuments and festivals? Email letstalk@kunm.org, call in live during the show, or tag us on social media #letstalkNM.

