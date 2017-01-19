Judiciary Facing Funding Struggles, APS Eyes Furloughs To Handle Budget Cuts

Chief Justice Describes Funding Difficulties In Judiciary – Associated Press

The spotlight will be on funding difficulties in the judiciary as the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court gives a speech to lawmakers.

Chief Justice Charles Daniels is scheduled on Thursday to delivers his State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Funding to the judiciary was cut by 3 percent in October, as lawmakers struggled to fill a budget hole. The Administrative Office of the Courts says it will run out of money in early March to compensate jurors and witnesses.

Courts have reduced travel reimbursement rates, as clerks cut back on hours they devote to helping the public.

Gov. Susana Martinez wants this year's judiciary funding cuts to remain in place, while the Legislature is seeking a 1 percent increase.

NEA President To Visit Southern New Mexico School – Associated Press

The president of the National Education Association is coming to southern New Mexico to help launch a new "community school."

Lily Eskelsen Garcia is scheduled to visit Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces on Thursday to celebrate the opening a school the union says is a multipurpose center.

Community schools are usually jointly operated through a partnership between the school and at least one lead community agency.

The union president is slated to attend a student rally and speak at a presentation.

Garcia became the union's first Latina president after she was elected in 2014.

New Mexico Considers Automated Voter Registration – Associated Press

New Mexico lawmakers are proposing a change to the state constitution that would automatically provide voter registration through driver's license records unless individuals chose not to participate.

Several Democratic lawmakers and the state's top elections regulator announced the proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday at the state Capitol.

New Mexico currently provides voter registration services at Motor Vehicle Division offices, placing the onus on individuals to fill out an additional form.

Sponsors of the proposed amendment say it would shift that obligation from the individual to government.

Approval by a majority of legislators would send the measure to a public referendum in 2018, with or without the consent of GOP Gov. Susana Martinez.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said the changes also could improve the accuracy of voter rolls.

Albuquerque Public Schools Looks At Budget Cuts – Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools is considering several options to trim its budget ahead of solvency measures that will come out of the current legislative session.

The Albuquerque Journal reports final budget figures will depend on state lawmakers, who are wrestling with a statewide deficit of $69 million. But the APS board finance committee is expecting reductions ranging from $7 million to $12 million.

Some of the possibilities under review by the committee include layoffs, trimming the academic year and some shorter weeks that would result in unpaid furlough days for employees.

APS already weathered cuts of $12.5 million in this fiscal year after the legislative special session last October. Officials said layoffs would be a last resort move.

Wildlife Group Gathers Petition Signatures Over Gila Project – Associated Press

An Albuquerque-based wildlife group has gathered hundreds of petition signatures in support of halting plans to develop New Mexico's share of the Gila River.

The New Mexico Wildlife Federation is delivering the petition signatures to Gov. Susana Martinez's office on Thursday. The group contends the project would be a burden on taxpayers and lead to environmental damage.

Under the Arizona Water Settlements Act, New Mexico is entitled to about 14,000 acre-feet of water a year from the river, or about 4.5 billion gallons.

There has been much debate and legal wrangling in recent years over multimillion-dollar diversion proposals.

Federal officials at one point estimated that the cost of a major diversion could reach $1 billion. State and local officials last summer opted to pursue at least two smaller-scale alternatives.

Lawsuit: New Mexico Not Investigating 'Wage Theft' Claims – Associated Press

A new lawsuit says the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions isn't investigating claims of "wage theft."

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe District Court on behalf of four workers and various advocacy groups says the agency is refusing to look into claims and doesn't hold employers liable for wage violations

In addition, court documents accuse the Department of Workforce Solutions of not investigating or taking any enforcement action on wage claims that go back more than one year.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to require the agency to enforce state law and investigate theft claims.

Department of Workforce Solutions Joy Forehand says she had not seen the lawsuit.

Fort Sill Accuses Gambling Panel Of Shirking Court Order – Associated Press

An Oklahoma-based American Indian tribe is accusing the National Indian Gaming Commission of shirking a federal court order to reconsider an earlier decision that prohibited the tribe from conducting gambling on its land in southern New Mexico.

Attorneys for the Fort Sill Apache filed a motion Tuesday, calling for the commission to be held in contempt.

A previous order required the commission to reconsider its 2015 decision as part of a settlement process after receiving an opinion from the U.S. Interior Department on the tribe's eligibility to conduct gaming at Akela Flats, New Mexico.

The commission notified the tribe last week there were no grounds for reconsideration. The commission did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Fort Sill Chairman Jeff Haozous says the commission is violating the tribe's right to a speedy resolution of the gaming dispute.