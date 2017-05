Mon. 3/4 7.00 p: Eleanor Chavez and Maria Gallegos, members of the organizing committee for International Women's Day, will discuss how they have been coming together for a few months every year since 1987 to put on the International Women's Day Celebration. The primary focus of the International Women's day event is to educate about union women and their contributions to history. This year they will be honoring Emma Teneyuca, Fannie Sellins, and the washerwomen of Atlanta.