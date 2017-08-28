High Desert Reggae: The Riddims

KUNM
Mon.8/14, 7p: Oral history through "testimonio" is at the heart of the community collective project, Humans of New Mexico/Humanos de Nuevo México. We´ll listen to the powerful story of Albuquerque band: The Riddims, who inform us on the development of the musical genre “High Desert Reggae.”

 

Guitar player Chris Cruz talks about the development of “High Desert Reggae”: "With reggae music, it’s international music. Here in America you have your different styles; California roots, you have your northeast or east coast, pacific island reggae… and we can have our own style too here in Albuquerque and in New Mexico.”

 

Bass player Anthony Gallegos shares his passion of music with us: “I love music. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life! Seeing people enjoy watching you perform it makes all the stress and time worth it.”

 

Lead Singer Myles Chavez talks about the importance of the band connecting with their audiences: “If we have a show on Saturday… people work their hard jobs Monday through Friday… they only get two days of the week off and they chose to come to our concerts… so we feel obligated to put on the best show we can.”

 

With the goal of gathering the diversity of New Mexican cultural traditions, the project Humans of New Mexico focuses on oral history -recorded and archived for future generations- prioritizing oral and language traditions. This show was hosted by Moisés Santos with Rafael Martínez and Bobby Gutierrez, and edition and production by Froilan Orozco along with recording, editing and transcription of the interviews by the Humans of New Mexico collective with Cristina Baccin´s support.

 

