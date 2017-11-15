This brief visit features The Gabrielle Louise Trio with NM native Justin Evan Thompson. They stopped into Studio C mid-way through the New Mexico leg of their Made for Something More tour. Recorded by Matthew Finch on November 9 in Studio C, the Trio are: Gabrielle Louise: vocals, acoustic guitarJustin Even Thompson: electric guitar, vocalsJohn Stilwagen: keyboard, accordion "If the Static Clears" is Gabrielle Louise's latest album. Find her at www.gabriellelouise.com



Matthew Finch chats with and listens to The Gabrielle Louise Trio

Fred Johnson, Part 2

Fred Johnson returns to Studio A, and like their first visit the Albuquerque trio laid down a host of songs drawn from multiple Jazz, Folk, Celtic & Latin traditions mixed with keenly observed originals.Recorded by Roman Garcia on October 24, 2017 in Studio A, Fred Johnson are: Sean O'Connor: vocals, acoustic & electric banjoJoe Silva: vocals, guitarMark Weaver: tuba, drums Follow Fred Johnson on bandcamp