Funding Education In New Mexico

KUNM Call In Show 2/23 8a: Public education is one of the largest expenses for the state.  We'll compare out our state’s funding model to other states across the country and debate legislation introduced this year to address school funding. Where do you think the state should invest in education? How would you measure quality in public education? We'd like to hear from you, email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show. 

The People, Power and Democracy project examines ethics, transparency and accountability in state government. The project is funded by the Thornburg Foundation and by contributions from KUNM listeners.

2017 Legislature
People Power And Democracy

