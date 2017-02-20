Funding Education In New Mexico

KUNM Call In Show 2/23 8a: Public education is one of the largest expenses for the state. We'll compare out our state’s funding model to other states across the country and debate legislation introduced this year to address school funding. Where do you think the state should invest in education? How would you measure quality in public education? We'd like to hear from you, email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show.
Additional Reading & Resources:
- New Mexico Public Education Department
- Independent study in 2008 on the school funding formula
- National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL): School Finance
