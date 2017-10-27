KUNM

Free Help With Health Insurance Enrollment

It’s about time for open enrollment on the state health insurance exchange. The New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange is partnering with Catholic Charities to offer residents free one-on-one appointments with insurance agents and brokers starting November 4th.

Veronica Reyes with BeWellNM said people should be proactive.

“Let’s do a little bit of research, let’s get all the information that we need," Reyes explained. "That way you can be sure that you’re taking good care of your family but also good care of your pocketbook.”

Reyes said the details are especially important this time around because people will have less than forty-five days to sign up – November and the first half of December.

Last year, folks were able to weigh their options for twice as long before making a decision. The Trump Administration has also slashed the marketing budget for the open enrollment period. 

Catholic Charities 2010 Bridge Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

  • Saturday, November 4, 2017, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 9, 2017, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

