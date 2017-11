Fred Johnson, Part 1

Fred Johnson returns to Studio A, and like their first visit, the Albuquerque trio laid down a host of songs drawn from multiple Jazz, Folk, Celtic & Latin traditions mixed with keenly observed originals.Recorded by Roman Garcia on October 24, 2017 in Studio A, Fred Johnson are: Sean O'Connor: vocals, acoustic & electric banjoJoe Silva: vocals, guitarMark Weaver: tuba, drums Follow Fred Johnson on bandcamp