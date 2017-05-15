Fred Johnson Part II

Live Music and Interview with Fred Johnson

Tonight's feature performance -- the second of two -- is a Studio A session with Fred Johnson. This trio of long-time Albuquerque musicians came together strictly for the joy of playing, but quickly found themselves inside a sound that could adapt to multiple musical styles, including some of their own back catalog songs.

Recorded by Roman Garcia on May 2, 2017 Fred Johnson are:

Joe Silva: vocals, guitars

Sean O'Connor: vocals, banjo

Mark Weaver: tuba, percussion

Keep up with Fred Johnson recordings and performances on Bandcamp.