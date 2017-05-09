Tonight's feature performance -- the first of two -- is a Studio A session with Fred Johnson. This trio of long-time Albuquerque musicians came together strictly for the joy of playing, but quickly found themselves inside a sound that could adapt to multiple musical styles, including some of their own back catalog songs.
Recorded by Roman Garcia on May 2, 2017 Fred Johnson are:
Joe Silva: vocals, guitars
Sean O'Connor: vocals, banjo
Mark Weaver: tuba, percussion
Keep up with Fred Johnson recordings and performances on Bandcamp.