A Forum For Pueblo Filmmakers

The great issue facing the film industry these days is inclusion. How to increase the involvement in the industry of underrepresented communities: African-Americans, women, Asians, Latinos, and Native Americans. The question of inclusion is also central to Albuquerque's Pueblo Film Fest. The fourth annual event takes place November 17-19 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The festival offers Pueblo filmmakers what they most need right now, says the event's organizer, Bettina Sandoval of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. "Getting their film out there, telling their story. That's what they really want to do -- share their perspective."

Bettina talks about the films scheduled for the three days of the Pueblo Film Fest in this longer version of the conversation and describes some of the Fest's workshops and panels.