Fighting Breast Cancer Through Peer Support And Education

By Dec 17, 2016
Our guests are Elba Saavedra, program director with Comadre a Comadre, and Cathy Landavazo, a breast cancer survivor who is now a peer educator and navigator for other women.

Comadre is housed in the University of New Mexico's College of Education. It was created by survivors to combat the disparities in screening and survival rates among Latina/Hispanic women. It offers classes in the community on breast health and the importance of screening and early detection. It also offers patient navigation and support groups to women going through breast cancer.

The program has become a model in using survivors and their families to craft a culturally and linguistically competent program.

Breast Cancer Death Rates Are Down, But Racial Disparities Persist

By Oct 13, 2016

Women are less likely to die of breast cancer than they were a decade ago, but not all women are benefiting from that trend.

White women saw more of a drop in death rates than black women — 1.9 percent a year from 2010 to 2014, compared to a 1.5 percent decrease for black women, according to a report published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.