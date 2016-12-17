Fighting Breast Cancer Through Peer Support And Education

Comadre a Comadre interview part 1

Comadre a Comadre interview Part 2

Our guests are Elba Saavedra, program director with Comadre a Comadre, and Cathy Landavazo, a breast cancer survivor who is now a peer educator and navigator for other women.

Comadre is housed in the University of New Mexico's College of Education. It was created by survivors to combat the disparities in screening and survival rates among Latina/Hispanic women. It offers classes in the community on breast health and the importance of screening and early detection. It also offers patient navigation and support groups to women going through breast cancer.

The program has become a model in using survivors and their families to craft a culturally and linguistically competent program.