Feds Approve Rio Grande Plan, ABQ Faces Largest Budget Shortfall in Years

Feds Issue Decision on Operating Plan for Rio Grande – The Associated Press

Federal officials have signed off on a plan that spells out how the Rio Grande will be allocated and delivered to users in southern New Mexico and Texas over the next three decades.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced that the record of decision regarding the river's operating agreement was signed Thursday and that accounting and operation of the system will continue as it has for the past several years.

A decision is still pending on renewal of a contract to store water from the San Juan-Chama project in Elephant Butte Reservoir in southern New Mexico.

Approval of the operating agreement followed a review of potential environmental effects.

Officials acknowledged that projected climate change will have greater effects on water resources than any of the other alternatives that were considered.

Los Alamos Lab Earns Nearly $60M in Performance Pay – The Associated Press

Managers at the Los Alamos nuclear weapons laboratory received high marks during its annual performance evaluation.

The National Nuclear Security Administration released documents Wednesday showing that contractor Los Alamos National Security LLC will receive nearly $60 million for meeting, and in some cases exceeding, expectations.

The evaluation comes as the lab tries to rebuild its reputation. It was blamed for a 2014 radiation release at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository more than 300 miles away in southern New Mexico.

The incident sent ripples through the U.S. nuclear weapons complex and cost managers a contract extension.

Despite the good marks this time, the current $2.2 billion contract is still set to run out in 2018.

BLM: Transmission Line Would Violate Land Plan – The Associated Press, The Santa Fe New Mexican

A federal official says a proposed high-voltage power line northwest of Santa Fe violates the land's management plan.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Hunt Power of Dallas wants the Bureau of Land Management to grant 12 miles of right-of-way for the 33-mile-long, 345-kilovolt Verde Transmission Line. The line would cross federal land, private land and pueblo land.

The BLM says the land in question is supposed to be managed in a way that retains the existing character of the landscape. According to BLM Taos field manager Sarah Schlanger, the management plan would have to be changed for the power line construction to move forward.

The agency will decide whether the plan should be changed as part of its Environmental Impact Statement on the project.

Albuquerque Faces $24 Million Budget Shortfall in 2017 – The Associated Press, The ABQ Journal

Albuquerque is facing a potential budget shortfall of $24 million in the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the financial forecast was outlined in documents submitted to the City Council on Wednesday, and predicts the largest budget gap the city has faced in six years.

The city anticipates $526 million in revenue in the new fiscal year, and increase of about 2.8 percent, but expects to spend about 2.9 percent more than in fiscal year 2016.

The increased expenses come from state tax cuts, legal settlements and the operation of new projects, including otter and penguin exhibits at the BioPark.

Mayor Richard Berry says the projected shortfall is a manageable amount that can be addressed without tax increases, layoffs or employee furloughs.

Spanish-Language Vme TV Dropped in Large Hispanic Region – The Associated Press

New Mexico PBS is dropping Spanish-language TV channel Vme (BEE-meh) from its lineup due to low ratings.

The move comes as Vme TV — the first and only Spanish broadcast television network associated with public television stations — recently announced it was transitioning to commercial cable over the next year.

New Mexico PBS marketing manager Michael Privett says Vme TV just never caught on in the Albuquerque area despite the region's large Latino population. The Albuquerque station had broadcast Vme TV for seven years.

Launched in 2007, the Miami-based Vme TV broadcast in more than 40 markets and partners with WNET in New York.

New Mexico PBS is replacing Vme TV with a new 24-hour PBS Kids Channel.

Attorney General Sides With Newspaper in Public Record Fight – The Associated Press, The Roswell Daily Record

State officials have asked that the city of Roswell reconsider its refusal to make some personnel records available to the public.

The Roswell Daily Record reports that the newspaper requested former city zoo superintendent Elaine Mayfield's personnel records after learning she was placed on administrative leave as superintendent of the Spring River Park & Zoo.

The newspaper filed a complaint with the state Attorney General's Office in September, alleging the city violated state public records laws by denying the production of records.

The Attorney General's Office has since said the city used an invalid justification to withhold records in Mayfield's personnel file from the Daily Record. The AG's Office requested the city re-examine its denial of documents and produce the documents to the newspaper.