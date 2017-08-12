Exhibit Creates Buzz Around Pollinators

Around the world pollinators are in crisis. That includes bees, butterflies, moths and more. This has potentially drastic consequences for all of us since more than two thirds of our food crops rely on pollinators, according to the United Nations, and even more of our flowering plants. A new show opening August 19 at 516 ARTS in Albuquerque explores the idea of cross pollination through art with the idea of spurring awareness and action.

Guests: