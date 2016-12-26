Eileen & the In-Betweens in concert and interview with Matthew Finch at KUNM.

On Dec 13, 2016, Albuquerque band Eileen & the In-Betweens returned to Studio A, playing all new songs from their new album to be released in the Spring. They also chatted with Matthew Finch about their music and upcoming release.

For this performance Eileen & the In-Betweens are:

Eileen Shaughnessy: lead vocals, guitar

Lazarus Letcher: viola, vocals

Ben Martinez: keyboard, trumpet

Tanya Nuñez: bass

Kenny Broyles: drums, vocals

Christy Cook: vocals

Stephanie Graner: vocals

Recording by Roman Garcia with Marshall Broyles and Ben Montoya. Video by Jefferson White.

Shaughnessy performs both with the In-Betweens and solo. Keep up with THEM at eileenandtheinbetweens.bandcamp.com, and with HER at eileenshaughnessy.com.