Eileen & the In-Betweens

On Dec 13, 2016, Albuquerque band Eileen & the In-Betweens returned to Studio A, playing all new songs from their new album to be released in the Spring. They also chatted with Matthew Finch about their music and upcoming release.

For this performance Eileen & the In-Betweens are:
    Eileen Shaughnessy: lead vocals, guitar
    Lazarus Letcher: viola, vocals 
    Ben Martinez: keyboard, trumpet
    Tanya Nuñez: bass
    Kenny Broyles: drums, vocals
    Christy Cook: vocals
    Stephanie Graner: vocals  

Recording by Roman Garcia with Marshall Broyles and Ben Montoya.  Video by Jefferson White.

Shaughnessy performs both with the In-Betweens and solo. Keep up with THEM at eileenandtheinbetweens.bandcamp.com, and with HER at eileenshaughnessy.com.

 

 