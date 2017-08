The Children's Hour, Sat 8/26 9a: New Mexico is loaded with fossilized bones, and boasts several unique species who lived here millions of years ago. This week on the Children’s Hour, we’ll have paleontologists from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History on the show to talk about dinosaurs of New Mexico. With great music, a family events calendar, the KUNM Kids birthday club and so much more. We hope you join us!