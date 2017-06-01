Cactus Tractor: Sgt. Pepper Turns 50

On May 23rd, Albuquerque's Cactus Tractor came by to offer an acoustic preview of two very different projects. After playing a pair of newly-written songs the band peeled back the curtain on their upcoming re-make of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." In between they talk about approaching the Beatles landmark album by starting with the original charts & orchestration.

Performance and Interview with Cactus Tractor at KUNM station

Recorded in Studio A by Roman Garcia with Marshall Broyles, for this performance Cactus Tractor were:

David Bashwiner: vocals, guitar

Stephanie Graner: vocals, banjo

Brandon Baca: vocals, guitar

Christy Cook: vocals, ukulele

Baby Lily: bg vocals, percussion

Cactus Tractor can go from 5 to 14 pieces, depending on the project. Find them at www.cactustractor.com