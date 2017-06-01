KUNM

Cactus Tractor: Sgt. Pepper Turns 50

Credit cactustractor.com

On May 23rd, Albuquerque's Cactus Tractor came by to offer an acoustic preview of two very different projects.  After playing a pair of newly-written songs the band peeled back the curtain on their upcoming re-make of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."  In between they talk about approaching the Beatles landmark album by starting with the original charts & orchestration.

 Recorded in Studio A by Roman Garcia with Marshall Broyles, for this performance Cactus Tractor were:

David Bashwiner: vocals, guitar
Stephanie Graner: vocals, banjo
Brandon Baca: vocals, guitar
Christy Cook: vocals, ukulele
Baby Lily: bg vocals, percussion

Cactus Tractor can go from 5 to 14 pieces, depending on the project.  Find them at www.cactustractor.com