Bill Would Let Attorney General Probe Police Shootings, Judge Hears Hispanic Ranchers' Case

Bill Would Let New Mexico AG's Office Probe Police Shootings – Associated Press

A proposed bill would give the New Mexico Attorney General's Office more authority to investigate police shootings.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero also would force prosecutors to present evidence in open court instead of to a grand jury behind closed doors.

The Albuquerque Democrat's proposal comes as the city of Albuquerque is going through court-ordered reforms into its police department over excessive force cases.

Policies vary across the state on how police and prosecutors investigate shootings by police officers. Often officers are tasked with investigating shootings by co-workers.

Oil Leases In Chaco Region Sell For $3M Despite Protests - Associated Press

The Bureau of land Management has auctioned oil and gas drilling rights in northwest New Mexico despite protests from Native Americans and environmentalists.

The rights for drilling on 843 acres sold for $3 million on Wednesday. The sale of the parcels had been postponed on three occasions since 2012.

Critics contend the parcels are too close to Chaco Culture National Historical Park and that development in an expansive stretch they refer to as "the greater Chaco area" could damage cultural resources.

BLM spokeswoman Donna Hummel says the parcels are all outside of a 10-mile buffer that has been established around the park.

She also said the agency will not release the parcels to the winning bidders until several protests filed in connection with the sale are resolved. The names of the winning bidders will not be released until the payment process is complete.

This story has been corrected to show that the parcels are not within Chaco Canyon or the Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

New Mexico Democrats Seek Out Jobs In Hemp, New Minimum Wage – Associated Press

Democrats in the New Mexico Legislature say they want to create new jobs and boost the economy by allowing the cultivation of industrial hemp, raising the state minimum wage and adding local preferences to economic development incentives.

Sen. Clemente Sanchez of Grants on Thursday announced the Democrats' six-point plan to boost employment that includes investments in broadband internet infrastructure. He says other economic solutions are contained in next year's $63 million capital outlay plan, the smallest allocation in years.

New Mexico's 6.6 percent unemployment rate is the second highest in the nation, and the state's overall economy output shrank during the fiscal year ending in June 2016.

House and Senate Democrats are backing several bills that would increase the statewide minimum wage to as high as $10.10 by 2020.

Federal Judge Considers Ranchers' Discrimination Case - By Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

It will be up to a federal judge to decide if Hispanic ranchers will get to pursue their 2012 discrimination case against the U.S. Forest Service over claims that the federal government is trying to push them from land that has been worked by their families for generations.

The dispute centers on a decision made more than six years ago to limit grazing in parts of northern New Mexico.

At stake, ranchers say, is a part of Hispanic culture and the economic viability of communities that depend on surrounding lands for everything from grazing to firewood.

The ranchers' lawsuit chronicles a history in which they claim the property rights of Hispanics have been ignored and an institutional bias has been allowed to continue. Efforts in recent years to get the Obama administration to address their civil rights concerns went unanswered.

Muslims, Latinos Unify Over Trump's Immigration, Border Plan – Associated Press

Many U.S. Muslim and Latino advocates are joining forces in opposing changes to immigration rules by President Donald Trump as they mull the prospect of aggressive restrictions.

In press conferences and rallies, they are decrying an action Trump signed Wednesday to jumpstart the construction of a southern border wall. They also oppose a draft order that would suspend the U.S. refugee program, restrict the arrival of refugees from Syria and suspend issuing visas to seven predominantly Muslim countries.

In New Mexico, which has the nation's highest percentage of Hispanic residents, activists worried the executive actions would hurt all Latinos and Mexican-Americans. The Albuquerque-based immigrant rights group El CENTRO de Igualdad y Derechos and the Islamic Center of New Mexico held a joint press conference to criticize Trump's proposals.

"When they go after Latinos, they go after all Latinos," said Ralph Arellanes, chairman of the Hispano Round Table of New Mexico. "It's not like people are walking on the streets and they have identification that says they've been here four centuries, or three centuries, or two centuries or one century."

UNM Suspends $3,400 Fee For Group To Host Far-Right Speaker – KRQE-TV, Associated Press

The University of Mexico has suspended a $3,400 fee it was charging its College Republicans organization to host far-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

KRQE-TV reports that the school announced Wednesday that it would suspend the fee until a policy review is conducted.

UNM College Republicans were notified of the security charge on Jan. 10, which UNM College Republicans President Marina Herrera says was too late to gather the funds. She called the charge a "free speech fine" and accused the university of attempting to censor the controversial speaker.

University officials say they plan to increase security when Yiannopoulos speaks this weekend because there are planned protests.

Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign.

5th Navajo Sues Mormon Church For Alleged Sexual Abuse – Associated Press

A fifth person has filed a lawsuit against the Mormon church accusing religious officials of not doing enough to protect Navajo children from sexual abuse. At issues is a now defunct church-run foster program that placed thousands of American Indian children with Mormon families.

The new lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Navajo Nation court by a woman who says was sexually abused as a teenager over a three-year period from 1968-1971 by her foster father at a house in Spanish Fork, Utah. She says was 15-years-old when the abuse began.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declined comment on the new case.

Church officials haven't commented on the abuse allegations, though lawyers have pointed out that families volunteered to participate in the program and a large number never reported any problems.

Man Said In 911 Calls He Feared For Children's Well-Being – Associated Press

A man whose girlfriend who with her sister and the women's three young children were found dead on Albuquerque-area tribal land made 911 calls saying he feared for the childen's well-being.

Murphy Becenti said during the calls before the bodies were found in early January that Vanessa George had been having suicidal thoughts and believed their two children were possessed.

Becenti said during the calls that he went with them to the Santa Ana Pueblo but was dropped off after he got scared.

Responding to Becenti's calls, police went to the sisters' home but found no one.

The FBI has said no foul play by another party is suspected but that preliminary autopsy results didn't indicate clear causes of death. Leticia was the mother of one of the children.

Lawmakers Accepting Applications For Law Enforcement Posts – Associated Press

Three members of New Mexico's congressional delegation say they're accepting applications for two federal law enforcement positions in the state.

Democratic Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce say the positions of U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal for New Mexico become vacant as a result of President Trump's election.

A joint statement says the senators with the assistance of Pearce will provide Trump with a short list of qualified candidates for the positions.

Gov. Martinez Exploring Merging Some State Agencies – Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Susana Martinez is calling on lawmakers to consider merging some state agencies in the face of an ongoing budget crunch.

The Albuquerque Journal reports no bills have been filed. But one idea is to merge the Tourism Department with Economic Development.

Tourism Secretary Rebecca Latham said such a move could create efficiencies since both departments focus on branding and selling New Mexico. Industry officials and some lawmakers expressed skepticism of the idea.

Martinez spokesman Mike Lonergan said another possibility is to shift the Motor Vehicles Department from the Taxation and Revenue Department to the Department of Transportation.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, is not convinced the proposals would save money. He suggested consolidating higher education institutions and school districts would bring more savings.