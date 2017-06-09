Bébé La La: Stunning Harmonies For Readers

Tues. 6/13 3p: Newly-minted Afternoon Freeform host Marty Adamsmith interviews local musical duo Bébé La La before their performance at the Juan Tabo library the following Tuesday, June 20th, at 6PM. Their music combines Maryse's French influences with Alicia's original folk-Americana inspired "art" songs. Bébé La La boasts a unique and lovely repertoire that highlights their signature "stunning" harmonies, rhythmic lilts and rich melodies accompanied by Alicia on viola and guitar, and Maryse on accordion and harmonium.