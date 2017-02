Thu. 2/2 11a: We’re within weeks of the Ancient One, also known as Kennewick Man, of returning to tribes in Washington state. It’s been a 20-year battle to get to this point. The argument between archeologist and tribes was finally settled by a DNA test and several court rulings. We get an update on the status of the 9,000-year-old remains and find out how tribal leaders in Washington are preparing for their return.