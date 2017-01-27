KUNM

Action: Educate & Organize

By George Luna-Peña 21 minutes ago

Credit Generation Justice

Join us, Sunday 1.29.17, as we listen to Dr. Bilal Sekou, Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Hartford, to discuss using our inter-sectionality under the new administration. We also speak with Jennifer Marley, an organizer with the Red Nation, to discuss the continued threat to the #NODAPL movement, indigenous communities across the country and how folks can get involved. Tune in at 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM or online at KUNM.org

Tags: 
Generation Justice
intersectionality
Red Nation
#NoDAPL
indigenous communities
Educate
Organize
Dr. Bilal Sekou
Jennifer Marley