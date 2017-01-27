Action: Educate & Organize

Join us, Sunday 1.29.17, as we listen to Dr. Bilal Sekou, Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Hartford, to discuss using our inter-sectionality under the new administration. We also speak with Jennifer Marley, an organizer with the Red Nation, to discuss the continued threat to the #NODAPL movement, indigenous communities across the country and how folks can get involved. Tune in at 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM or online at KUNM.org