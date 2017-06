Sat. 6/3, 4:15p: We honor the Centennial of “La Cumparsita”, the iconic tango composed in 1917 by Uruguayan pianist, composer and journalist Gerardo Matos Rodríguez. Declared by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, “La Cumparsita” is considered the “anthem” of the tango history. We´ll play the song in different versions, from vintage to Golden Age and contemporary orchestras, hosted by Cristina Baccin