Zika Mosquitoes Found In Southern NM, Water Authority Passes Rate Hike And Fluoridation

New Mexico Mosquitoes Capable Of Transmitting The Zika Virus – Associated Press

State health officials say mosquitoes capable of transmitting the Zika virus have been found in Doña Ana County.

The New Mexico Department of Health says it's the first time this season that the mosquito species has been found in that part of the state.

Mosquito surveillance in New Mexico's southern counties is part of an ongoing joint project to map the range and distribution of the species that can transmit the Zika virus.

Zika virus can be transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The mosquitoes become infected when they feed on a person already infected with the virus.

Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to other people through bites.

Ten cases of Zika virus disease were reported in New Mexico last year.

Cash-Strapped New Mexico May Overhaul Savings Strategy – Associated Press

New Mexico policy makers are looking for ways to restore full faith in the state's credit as they negotiate a solution to a budget crisis.

Lawmakers on Thursday were studying new strategies for rebuilding state financial reserves that do not involve abrupt spending cuts or tax increases.

The state's dwindling rainy-day funds are on the agenda for next week's session, in efforts to protect the state's credit rating and keep borrowing costs affordable for local construction projects.

As recently as 2015, New Mexico had $712 million socked away in the event of a downturn in its oil-infused economy. Now the money is mostly gone.

Experts in state government finance at the Pew Charitable Trusts say consistent planning can restore confidence among ratings agencies and investors.

Winter-Like Weather To Return Briefly To Parts Of New Mexico – Associated Press

Much of New Mexico will be getting another dose of winter-like weather.

National Weather Service forecasters say many locations in northern and western New Mexico will have freezing or near-freezing temperatures Thursday night and Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing into the state.

The front will enter the state in the northwest and slowly move eastward, with rain in higher elevations and snow in the north.

Chama and Red River are each expected to get up to an inch of snow.

Rate Hike And Fluoridation Pass Water Authority Board – Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority board approved a rate hike and adding fluoride to water supplies in a meeting Wednesday night.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the first vote on the rate hike was a tie, but a subsequent vote passed after one of the opponents, County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, left the meeting.

The rate hike was pre-approved in 2015 and was awaiting final action by the board, so the initial tie vote came as a surprise. The higher rates will raise residential bills by about $33 annually per household. The funds will go towards upgrading aging infrastructure.

The fluoride proposal, which failed last year and has caused intense controversy, was part of an amendment introduced by Commissioner Wayne Johnson on an appropriations measure. It would supplement the naturally occurring fluoride levels of about 0.5 parts per million, raising that to 0.7 parts per million.

Supporters say it will boost oral health for all residents, but opponents question the safety and efficacy of added fluoridation. The Journal reports the move will add $260,000 to the cost of new facilities and $270,000 to operations and maintenance annual costs.

Albuquerque Added To Federal Effort To Fight Opioid Epidemic - By Russell Contreras, Associated Press

Federal law enforcement officials have included Albuquerque to a program aimed at helping similar cities deal with the scourge of heroin and prescription drug addiction.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday will formally add Albuquerque as its seventh city selected to participate in the agency's 360 Strategy program.

Under the program, the DEA coordinates with local law enforcement agencies against drug cartels and traffickers. It also fosters community outreach and works to engage drug manufacturers in increasing awareness of the opioid epidemic.

The DEA first rolled out the 360 Strategy in November 2015 in Pittsburgh.

Last month, New Mexico became the first U.S. state to require all local and state law enforcement agencies to provide officers with antidote kits as the state works to curb deaths from opioid overdoses.

Santa Fe School District To Save $1.6M In New Budget – Associated Press

The Santa Fe school district is cutting dozen of jobs and consolidating some high school programs in its recently approved budget.

The Santa Fe Public Schools board approved the new $185.2 million operating budget Tuesday in a 4-1 vote. The district approved the budget before New Mexico lawmakers have settled on a budget for state government. The district is cutting back on administration, school site budgets, special needs education and alternative high school programs to save about $1.6 million.

Officials have not said which jobs will be eliminated.

Chief Financial Officer Carl Gruenler says the school sites and special education reductions are in line with a decrease in enrollment.

The school district needs to submit its budget to the state Public Education Department for approval by the end of the month.

Girl Scouts Name New CEO: A Brownie Turned Rocket Scientist - By David Crary, AP National Writer

Sylvia Acevedo, who earned a science badge as a Girl Scout and later became a rocket scientist and entrepreneur, was appointed Wednesday as CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA. A top priority, she said, would be to stem a sharp decline in the organization's membership.

Acevedo had been serving as the interim CEO since last June while the GSUSA conducted an extensive search for a new permanent leader. In the end, the national board decided she was the best choice, depicting her as "a long-time champion for girls' and women's causes."

Acevedo grew up near Las Cruces, New Mexico, and joined a Brownie troop there in the 1960s. She says her mother got help from troop leaders in practicing her English and passing her U.S. citizenship test.

3 Wanted On Fraud Charges Arrested During SWAT Situation – Associated Press

Albuquerque police say three people sought in a fraud and identity-theft investigation were arrested during a SWAT situation that included a three-hour standoff involving one of the suspects.

Police identified the suspects arrested Tuesday on felony warrants as 39-year-old Shawn Torrez, 52-year-old Anthony Cordova and 42-year-old Christina Torrez. It was not clear whether they have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Police say Cordova and Christina Torrez were taken into custody right after police arrived at a home in search of the three but that Shawn Torrez retreated inside and refused to surrender until police used gas to force him out.

Police say Shawn Torrez shot and damaged a police robot sent to the residence's front door and also fired shots toward officers but that nobody was injured.

Peralta Man Dies After Crash With Los Lunas School Vehicle – Associated Press

New Mexico State Police say a Peralta man is dead after car crash involving a Los Lunas school resource vehicle.

They say a Los Lunas Public School resource officer was trying to assist a Valencia County Sheriff's deputy on a call about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the unidentified resource officer was trying to pass a passenger vehicle in front of the patrol car and drove into the opposite lane of the two-lane roadway.

At the same time, the passenger car driven by 69-year-old Robin Arthur turned left into a private driveway.

Police say the resource officer's vehicle struck the passenger car along the driver's side door.

Arthur and the resource officer were taken to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say Arthur died Wednesday afternoon.

New Mexico Highlands Donates Endangered Toads To US Zoos – Associated Press

Three zoos across the United States will be getting endangered boreal toads raised by students at New Mexico Highlands University as part of a nationwide effort to preserve the species.

School officials say the Detroit Zoo's National Amphibian Conservation Center, the Denver Zoo in Colorado and the Staten Island Zoo in New York are accepting the live toads.

The amphibians were raised from eggs in a biology lab at the northern New Mexico school.

Highlands biology professor Sarah Corey-Rivas says the toads are essential to mountain ecosystems and provide nourishment to other species. She says losing the toads makes it harder for ecosystems to recover from disturbances such as drought.

Corey-Rivas says the decline in boreal toads and other amphibians in North America is due to the chytrid fungal disease.