Yiannopoulos Security Costs Rise To $64K

When extremist speakers come to town, free speech advocates argue it’s their right under the First Amendment to say whatever they want. But what does it cost to have an event like that on a university campus? Ever since Milo Yiannopoulos' event in January sparked protests, KUNM's been trying to find out.

The New Mexico State Police spent nearly $50,000 providing security when the University of New Mexico hosted Yiannopolous. He presented anti-immigration rhetoric—among other things—and many people say he’s racist. A couple hundred people—mostly students—turned up to protest his appearance on campus.

The New Mexico State Police paid 105 officers to work the event, including an emergency response team and a chopper, according to info we got through a public records request.

But this is not the final total. Officers from Albuquerque, UNM, Bernalillo County and a private security firm were there that night, too. We’re still waiting on how much APD spent. But so far, the overall law enforcement expense is more than $64,000. UNM covered a little less than a quarter of that.

The Albuquerque Journal reported UNM’s president Chaouki Abdallah declined to ban two more far-right speakers from campus, despite students calling for him to do so.

