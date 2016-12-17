KUNM
Women's News: Post-Inauguration March Will Go Forward

By Dec 17, 2016
  • Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons

December 17, 2016: Women's post-inaugration march gets permit; University of Minnesota president defends decision on football players accused of assault; Egyptian authorities arrest women's rights advocate; activists call on South Sudan to stop rape by soldiers; women outpace men in law degree programs; UN drops Wonder Woman as honorary ambassador; Aboriginal woman's death in custody becomes rallying cry for aboriginal rights; new film highlights crucial roles by African-American women in early space program; Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham to run for governor.

Voter's Rights Panel With Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham

By George Luna-Peña & Generation Justice Jun 15, 2015
voting rights panel
Generation Justice / www.generationjustice.org

Sun. 6/15 7p: We explore what the historical struggle for voting rights looks like, and what we're still struggling for in New Mexico. We will be hearing discussions from the recent Voter's Rights Panel hosted by Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham.  

A 'Chaotic And Ineffective Response To The Violence' By U.N. In South Sudan

By Nov 1, 2016

An independent review into attacks against civilians in South Sudan this summer has found the United Nations peacekeeping mission failed to respond adequately, despite their physical proximity to the violence.

Wonder Woman's U.N. Job Comes To An End

By Dec 13, 2016

Is Wonder Woman being forced into early retirement?

It's come to light this week that the comic superhero's controversial tenure as the United Nations' honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls will be coming to a close this Friday.