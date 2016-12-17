Women's News: Post-Inauguration March Will Go Forward

December 17, 2016: Women's post-inaugration march gets permit; University of Minnesota president defends decision on football players accused of assault; Egyptian authorities arrest women's rights advocate; activists call on South Sudan to stop rape by soldiers; women outpace men in law degree programs; UN drops Wonder Woman as honorary ambassador; Aboriginal woman's death in custody becomes rallying cry for aboriginal rights; new film highlights crucial roles by African-American women in early space program; Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham to run for governor.