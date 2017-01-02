Women's News: Fans Mourn Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds

December 31, 2016: Woman who confirmed dark matter dies; Carrie Fisher dies, followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds; new study finds patients fare better with female doctors; West Virginia will have female majority on Supreme Court; Illinois law requires domestic violence prevention training for salon workers; South Korea shuts down website ranking areas based on women of childbearing age; study in Uganda finds girls benefit from education and supplies for menstruation; women protest clothing rules at university in Mumai; tech firms woo women for boards; New Mexico women plan to join Washington D.C. march