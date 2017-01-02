KUNM
Women's News: Fans Mourn Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds

  • Carrie Fisher at 2015 San Diego Comic Con
    Carrie Fisher at 2015 San Diego Comic Con
    Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons

December 31, 2016: Woman who confirmed dark matter dies; Carrie Fisher dies, followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds; new study finds patients fare better with female doctors; West Virginia will have female majority on Supreme Court; Illinois law requires domestic violence prevention training for salon workers; South Korea shuts down website ranking areas based on women of childbearing age; study in Uganda finds girls benefit from education and supplies for menstruation; women protest clothing rules at university in Mumai; tech firms woo women for boards; New Mexico women plan to join Washington D.C. march

Vera Rubin, Who Confirmed Existence Of Dark Matter, Dies At 88

By Dec 26, 2016

Vera Rubin, the groundbreaking astrophysicist who discovered evidence of dark matter, died Sunday night at the age of 88, the Carnegie Institution confirms.

Rubin did much of her revelatory work at Carnegie. The organization's president calls her a "national treasure."

In the 1960s and 1970s, Rubin was working with astronomer Kent Ford, studying the behavior of spiral galaxies, when they discovered something entirely unexpected — the stars at the outside of the galaxy were moving as fast as the ones in the middle, which didn't fit with Newtonian gravitational theory.

Carrie Fisher, Actress Beloved For Playing Princess Leia, Dies At 60

By Dec 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher, the actress who became a pop culture icon for her performance as Princess Leia in Star Wars, has died at age 60.

Fisher had suffered a massive heart attack last week on a flight from London to Los Angeles. On Sunday, her family said she was in stable condition.

A representative of Fisher's daughter, Bille Lourd, confirmed that Fisher died on Tuesday morning.

Fisher shot to fame at the age of 19, when she took on her instantly iconic role in Star Wars.

'Singin' In The Rain' Star Debbie Reynolds Dies At 84

By editor Dec 28, 2016

