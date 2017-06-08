Women's Focus: What's Next For Planned Parenthood

Sat. 6/10 12p: Carol Boss talks with Adrienne Mansanares, a chief officer with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and Shaya Torres from PPH in Albuquerque about the future of the organization considering the current efforts to roll back essential health benefits.

Would you like to know more about fermentation? With the NM Fermentation Festival coming up, Carol talks at 1pm with Kirsten Shockey, author of Fermented Vegetables and local community food project coordinator Natalie Donnelly about the importance of preserving fresh, local food through fermentation.