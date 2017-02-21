William’s Leap For Freedom

Sun. 2/19 6p An original play based on the life of freed slave William Wells Brown. It is a two part drama; a play within a play. Beginning with a fictionalized conversation between William Wells Brown and Mr. Polite, this audio dramatization then introduces part two of the play which features selected portions of "The Escape or Leap for Freedom," as it relates to the tale of three slaves, Cato, Glen and Melinda. Brown often stated that this play specifically was autobiographical. The couple, Glen and Melinda, did exist, while Cato is Brown himself. From Sue Media Productions.