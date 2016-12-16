“Where Do We Go From Here?” A Panel Of Racial Equity Leaders

Sun 12/18 7pm: We bring you voices from the panel “Where Do We Go From Here?” from Facing Race, A National Conference presented by “Race Forward: The Center for Racial Justice Innovation.” We highlight a panel of racial equity leaders who spoke two days after the most contentious election season in decades on the challenges of governance before us, and how the racial justice movement can position itself to make the most of the next four years. The panel includes; Van Jones, co-host for CNN’s crossfire, Linda Sarsour, Executive Director of the Arab American Association of New York, Glenn Harris, the president of the Center for Social Inclusion, Marisa Franco, the Director and Co-founder of Mijente and Kara Denise Brewer-Boyd, the Director of the American Indian Farmers. For more tune in at 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM or online at KUNM.org