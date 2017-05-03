What We've Learned Since The Fishing Wars

The U.S. was in the grip of civil rights struggles in the 1960s. Among the sit ins and protests that led to legislation such as the Voting Rights Act, another civil rights struggle over fishing rights was gaining national attention. It was a period of time commonly known as the “fishing wars.” Activists like Billy Frank Jr. (Nisqually) risked arrest to exercise their right to fish in what at least one treaty called ‘usual and accustomed places.’ We’ll speak with individuals closest to the fishing wars about what we can learn from this past experience.