What Does Repeal And Replace Mean For N.M.?

KUNM Call In Show 5/11 8a: With Republican plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act moving through congress, the future of healthcare in New Mexico is facing a lot of uncertainty. We’ll look at what changing the healthcare law could mean for New Mexicans, and for our state’s Medicaid system and insurance markets.

Did you get healthcare from the state exchange or the Medicaid expansion? Do you have a pre-existing condition? Are you a healthcare worker or a business owner who offers health coverage? Email CallinShow@kunm.org or call in live during the show.