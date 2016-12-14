Weather Or Not

Sat 12/17, 9a: The Children's Hour will have meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque to talk about the temperatures across the globe. It may be freezing in the morning, but 2016 was anything but cold. Plus, our friends from the Abq BioPark Botanic Gardens have a lot more going on than just the River of Lights. Daytime is gorgeous at the gardens, and there are many activities for families throughout the winter break. With our family events calendar, the KUNM Kids Birthday Club, great music and so much more: Saturday from 9 to 10am on The Children's Hour.